Cameroon:Govt promises adequate support to dialysis patients

Dialyses patients have been given assurances of government’s resolve to provide lasting solutions to the various problems they face.

The assurances were given by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda on January 19 during a meeting held with the patients at the Yaounde General Hospital.

Addressing the patients, the Minister of Public Health said government is allocating over FCFA Four Billion each year to subsidise the treatment of patients suffering from renal failure. Government’s good faith shows that the patients have not been abandoned, the Minister said, adding that his ministerial department is placing special attention to the patients.

From the various submissions by the patients, it emerged that the main problems slowing down the effective and efficient management of hemodialysis patients revolve around: the insufficient quality and quantity of the kits, the obsolescence of the equipment often due to the overuse of the machines which results in breakdowns and untimely shutdowns, insufficient human resources (2 nurses for 25 machines), poor functioning of the bathroom, lack of a blood bank within the hospital, expensive rates despite the state subsidy, and failure to take into account the transplantation component in the treatment of chronic renal failure.

To all these issues raised, commitments were taken by the Minister of Public Health while equally outlining possible solutions on the spot. In the coming weeks, for example, technicians and nephrologists will take part in a practical training on the use and maintenance of equipment which will hold in Morocco.

The Minister also promised that by March, close to 60 new machines will be made available while a team of technicians will be on the field to examine the feasibility of the construction of a ” a borehole within the Yaounde General hospital to ensure the permanent functioning of the bathroom while staff capacity will be reinforced to provide additional care and attention to the patients.

Work is equally being done to ensure they arrive at arrive treatment for the patients, the Minister reassured. With regard to organ transplantation, he also noted that the discussions in progress are already quite advanced and that by the end of the first quarter of 2021 the proposal of the related law will be sent to the Head of Government.

Last week’s meeting came after the Minister had earlier met with the patients on New Year’s Day to listen to their plight. The meeting is equally a first step in seeking a general solution to the problems faced by the patients and more meetings and activities have been programmed for the months ahead.