In the face of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has on a systematic screening of the population to easily track and detect cases for early and proper treatment.

Cameroon has witnessed a surge in the number of cases, deaths and well as the bed occupancy rate which has put public health officials on the alert. According to the Minister of Public Health, a return to systematic testing could be the best solution.

“I strongly advise administrations, public and private companies and all organisations to have their employees systematically screened at regular intervals in order to better monitor Covid transmission. Now is the time for remobilisation, »the Minister of Public Health said.

In addition to the regular testing, the Minister of Public Health has been on the offensive in the past days to ensure barrier measures are respected at health centres as well as other specialized COVID-19 management centres.

He was recently at the screening centre for travelers situated at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex where he discussed with various persons present on the site and prescribed a reorganization of the centre in order to improve on the COVID-19 screening results.