Cameroon:Gov’t reiterates ban on Kamto’s Douala rally

Local administrative authorities in Douala have reiterated a ban on a planned rally by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement in the Douala V subdivision.

The leader of the party Maurice Kamto was expected to appear at the rally scheduled on Saturday at the Bonammoussadi stadium.

The Divisional Officer for Douala V Fombele Mathias Tayem last week banned the rally on grounds the party did not have an authorisation from the venue’s authorities to hold the event.

In another communiqué signed on Thursday, the DO for Douala V said the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and the managers of the site have not reached an agreement thus impossible for the rally to take placed.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri Benjamin Mboutou followed suite with another communiqué stressing the ban on on the event.

Last week, another rally scheduled for the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisports stadium was banned by local authorities with police making at least thirty arrests as some persons attempted to force their way to the event’s venue.