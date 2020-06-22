Actors of the cultural sector have been called upon to be resilient and innovative in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call was made by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Mkpatt on Friday, June 19 during a webinar organized the Central African Regional Buerau of UNESCO.

The webinar brought together actors of the cultural sphere to brainstorm on the impact of the pandemic on the cultural sector and how to survive in the present context.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Mkpatt presented a line of actions, notably digital innovations in line with cultural tourism as a relevant means to adapt to the present context.

He lauded the UNESCO Regional Office for Central Africa for organizing the Webinar for cultural actors as well as the strengthened partnership that exists between UNESCO and the government of Cameroon.

It should be noted that Cameroon benefits from the Emergency Fund set up by UNESCO, for the maintenance of museums in the North West, South West, Extreme North, in particular, related to the coronavirus.

As part of innovations to adapt to the present context, an online centre for the promotion of Cameroonian culture has been created. The centre will enable the 24 artistic pools to showcase the cultural diversity of Cameroon.The centre, it is hoped will play a key role in the coming weeks within cultural marketing.

Due to the pandemic, concerts have been canceled, festivals postponed, studios closed across the world. The Ministry of Art and Culture, however lauded all cultural actors who have not given up with the situation but have instead joined hands together to fight against the pandemic by sensitizing and donating to communities.