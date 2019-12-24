Cameroon:Gov’t says Regional elections to hold after Feb 9 polls

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development Georges Elanga Obam has revealed Regional elections will hold next year after the Legislative and Municipal elections.

Speaking to Sate media CRTV yesterday, the minister said, the normal process will take is course from the Municipal elections to the Regional elections given that municipal councillors are those called to vote their regional representatives.

He revealed the just ended extraordinary session of the National Assembly that led to the adoption of the decentralisation code is the start of a process.

He adds that the March parliamentary session will decide the number of regional representatives per region as well as their advantages.

This will pave the way for the Regional election which he says will be decided by the Head of State.