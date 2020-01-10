Cameroon:Gov’t seeking measures to modernise public service

A national colloquim on the modernisation of the public service opens today in Yaounde under the patronnage of the Head of State Paul Biya.

The three-day colloquim will bring together experts who will take a panoramic vew on the Cameroon public service before and project on better ways to serve the public going forward.

According to the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, the colloquim offers an opportunity to hold a pluridisciplinary reflection on the stakes and possibilities of modernising Cameroon’s public administration.

Thus, for three days, the gathering will offer an opportunity to analyse the different status of state personnels as well as delve into the different formalities, modalities and management procedures.

Panelist will hold discussions related to themes related to the quality of human resources necessar for the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms to attain the objectives of the sustainable development goals as well as emergence by 2035.

Amongst the numerous challenges to overcome in the Cameroon public service is the improvement of hospitality services as well as the digitalisation of services and simplifying and reducing administrative bottlenecks in order to enhance performance and transparency.

There will be various stands available to inform the public on the functioning of Cameroon’s public service while meritorious state agents will be decorated during the three-day colloquim.