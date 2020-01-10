Cameroon:Gov’t steps up efforts to find solutions to Striking academics

The Minister of Higher Education Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo has reassured striking PhD holders of government’s resolve to seek a lasting solution to their grievances.

Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo was speaking on Wednesday January 8 in Yaounde while chairing a technical committee meeting with Rectors and Vice Chancellors of State Universities ahead of the second phase of the exercise to recruit PhD holders into state universities.

Opening the meeting, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo stressed the government will continue to listen to the grievances of the PhD candidates in line with its policy of promoting social dialogue and preserving peace

He thus asking the PhD candidates to exercise patience and restraint in their presenting their grievances.

He recalled that candidates who were not retained during the first phase of the exercise still have a chance with the second and third phases in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile the technical committee in charge of the recruitment exercise of 2000 teachers into state universities has begun working ahead of the launch of the second phase.

1267 candidates were recruited during the first phase of the exercise for all the eight state universities at the back end of last year.