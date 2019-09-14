Cameroon:Gov’t succours more IDP faimilies in Bamenda

Over 300 internally displaced families in the North West Regions have received support from the government to help them regain their normal life.

The distribution of the food items fall in line with the Humanitarian assistance plan put in place by the head of state and coordinated by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji.

Items comprsed of mattresses, blankets, buckets, soap, rice , fish and other basic food items were distributed to the IDPs on Friday, September 13 at the services of the Governor of the North West region.

The Secretary General of the North West Governor’s Office, Harry Lanyuy who chaired the ceremony praised the IDPs for their courage in braving the lockdown in order to attend the ceremony.

He call on them to be law-abiding citizens by shunning calls for civil disobedience from troublemakers while reassuring them that government has stepped up measures to ensure order returns to the entire region so that they can resume their normal lives and activities.

The distribution of humanitarian assistance to these families follows a similar exercise last weekend where the Governor of the North West region handed assistance to over 250 families.