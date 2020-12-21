Cameroon:Govt to intensify crackdown on illicit drug sale in hospitals

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned there will be a severe crackdown on health facilities that continue with the illicit sale of drugs.

The Minister sounded the warning last week as he paid a surprise visit to a number of health facilities in the Centre Region.

Accompanied by some of his close collaborators, he visited some health facilities, notably the district hospitals in Obala, Monatele, Okola and well as health centres in Elig Ambassa and Nkolossan where he took stock of the problems they face.

In one of his stops at the Nkolossan health centre, he witnessed a number of issues ranging from absenteeism of personnel to lack of proper hygiene and even worse the illicit sale of drugs. A box of drugs that was hidden at a corner at the health centre was immediately seized by the Minister’s delegation while the head of the facility was immediately summoned to Yaounde to answer questions related to the drugs.

Other health facilities visited were immediately warned to desist from such practices or face severe punishment from hierarchy.

The delegation was equally shocked to notice that some health facilities like the Obala District Hospital were in absolute shambles with poor hygiene conditions, lack of electricity, lack of hospital beds as well as oxygen. Added to this lack of infrastructural facilities was the absence of several personnel from work who preferred to go after their private activities leaving patients to languish in pain.

To all these, the Minister of Public Health said disciplinary measures will be taken in the days ahead so as to put order in these health facilities and ensure patients are properly taken care of.

At some of these health facilities facing a lack of facilities, the Minister of Public Health paid another visit on Saturday, December 19 where he made available promised medical equipment and said a team will soon be coming down to these health centres for rehabilitation works.