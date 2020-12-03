Cameroon:Govt to open investigations into Guider fire incident

Investigations will be opened into the various fire outbreaks that have recently been recorded in the North Region, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has announced.

Paul Atanga Nji was speaking on Monday, November 30 in Guider as he visited a family who lost 13 members in a fire incident last weekend.

The fire broke out on the night of Thursday November 26 to Friday, November 27 at a home in the Sanguere neighbourhood, in Guider, headquarters of the Mayo Louti Division.

This tragedy whose origin remains unknown took away the lives of 13 members of the same family in their sleep, among them a pregnant woman and children. A fifteen-year old boy survived the incidents and is receiving treatment at a health facility in Garoua.

Last weekend’s fire is the latest of incidents in the region in the past weeks that has claimed the lives of residents.

Visiting the afflicted family in the Sanguere neighbourhood on Monday, the Minister of Territorial Administration expressed condolences from the Presidential couple and announced an investigation will be opened to the recurrent fire incidents in the region.

“We are here to convey to the bereaved family the condolences of the Head of State and the First Lady, the government and the administrative authorities, telling them that they are not abandoned. According to the governor’s report, this is the third or fourth fire in the division in recent times. The governor ordered an investigation and in the end we will see exactly what is going on here with so many fire incidents,” Paul Atanga Nji said.