Cameroon:Govt to provide psychological support to Kumba victims

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced the setting up of a psychological support unit for families as well as survivors of last Saturday’s shootings in Kumba.

The Minister stated in a press release on Monday, October 26 that the call and psychological support unit for distraught families and relatives of victims will be located at the Cameroon Red Cross with 1511 as the dedicated line for the Call Centre. The Call Centre was inaugurated by the Minister of Public Health on October 13 in line with the commemoration of the World Mental Health Day

In addition to the psychological support unit, government has dispatched a multidisciplinary team comprising psychiatrists and psychologists to the families for appropriate psychological care and assistance, the Minister of Public Health said.

He added that government will equally be providing curative and post-mortem care free of charge within the referral system for the victims and families of victims of last Saturday’s shootings.

The Minister of Public Health on behalf of the health family and health personnel also used the opportunity to condemn the killings last weekend.