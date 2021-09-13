Just a few weeks after 3,000 teachers were recruited into the basic education sector, a new recruitment test has been launched for 3,000 more teachers.

The exercise was launched on September 6 following a joint communiqué from the Minister of Basic Education, Professsor Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa and the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph LE.

The exercise is part of the third phase of the 2021 session of contract programme for nursery and primary school teachers in the Ministry of Basic Education.

According to the release, the recruitment exercise seeks to fill the gap in various schools across the country, reason why candidates will have to choose their preferred school while submitting their files and thus will write their exam at the regional headquarter in which the chosen school is found. Meanwhile, the allocation of places as well as quota by region will be determined by the need expressed by various schools.

The exercise is open to applicants who are not more than 40 years as of December 31 and must be holder of a diploma from the teachers’ training college issued no later than 2016. The application files will be received at the various regional delegations of basic education until October 25 while the written phase of the exercise will take place on November 13 in all the ten regional capitals.

The 3,000 teachers will be recruited under the Cameroon Education Reform Support Project which is financed by the World Bank and seeks to enroll 12,000 teachers within four years.

On August 27, the Minister of Basic Education announced the allocation of FCFA 54,3 billion financial boost from the World Bank, which falls under the third phase of the Cameroon Education Reform Project.

The financial boost, he said will reinforce the sector notably in the drive of recruiting more teachers and increase the number of textbooks to be distributed in public schools on performance-based evaluation.