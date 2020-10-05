Cameroon:Govt to set up recreational centres for elderly persons

The government of Cameroon has announced plans to set up recreational centres where elderly persons will be able to receive adequate medical and psychosocial support.

The plan were made public by the Minister of Social Affairs Pauline Irène Nguene on Thursday, October 1 during a press briefing as part of activities marking the commemoration of the international day of older persons.

The recreational centre will equally provide an opportunity for the older persons to refresh their memories with entertaining activities.

The main mission of these recreation centres will be to “offer older persons, their families and communities a lifestyle offering possibilities of medical support, entertainment, psychosocial support, valourising sociocultural capacities,” the Minister said.

Celebrated under the theme “Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?”, the Minister of Social Affairs said it is an appeal with multiple facets;

First, she said the theme calls for reflections on better ways to provide protection to the elderly who are more vulnerable to the COVID-19.

She advised that the elderly persons should ensure they strictly respect the barrier measures, especially the wearing of face masks when they are in public places.

The International Day of Older Persons was equally an opportunity for the Minister to reflect on a series of actions carried out by government to ensure the protection of elderly persons, notably regular campaigns to sensitise them on how to prepare for and manage retirement.

The number of persons trained in the management of older persons has equally increased these past years with the introduction of programmes at various state universities, Minister Pauline Irène Nguene said.

Government equally looks to on healthy and active ageing, elaborate and implement a National Policy Document on the protection and promotion of older persons.

Looking forward, she said, measures are being put in place to ensure elderly persons get easy access to medical facilities as well as psychosocial support.

According to statistics from the Central Bureau for Censuses and Population Studies, BUCREP, that the number of persons 60 years and above was 1,143,691 in 2015 with a relative majority of women (52 percent) and most of them are found in the rural areas.