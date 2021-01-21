As players of the 16 teams continue to dazzle and entertain spectators and fans at the ongoing African Nations Championship, the competition is equally being played in the stands with supporters trying to push their teams to victory.

However, in so doing, some supporters have been caught on camera adopting deviant behaviours which has drawn the ire of public authorities as well as a large section of Cameroonians across social media.

Hours after the opening ceremony of the competition, images starting popping up on the social media showing some supporters in the stands who are either seated and their legs paced on the chairs before them or dispose of their refuse just where they are seated.

The next day, at the Japoma Sports Complex similar behaviours were caught on camera as spectators thronged into the stadium not only to watch the game but to admire the jewel which has been described by many as one of the best sports infrastructure of the continent.

Such deviant behaviours immediately outraged many on the social media who feel such behaviours are unpatriotic and warrant the collective responsibility of each citizen to preserve sports infrastructure in the country.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of the Local Organising Committee of the 20-21 CHAN/AFCON, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi immediately condemned such attitudes which he said are punishable by law.

He stressed the need for spectators to preserve the quality, integrity and cleanliness of the various infrastructures which all make up the pride of the country.

In the same light, he called on volunteers and all stadium stewards tasked with monitoring and maintaining discipline in the various stadiums to be more vigilant, attentive in order to keep spectators in check.