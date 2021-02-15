Cameroon:Govt-youth exchange platform to go operational soon

› Life

Published on 15.02.2021 at 12h18 by JournalduCameroun

A platform for exchange between the Ministry of Public Service and junior parliamentarians from the Far North, North, Adamawa and East Regions will be set up in the days ahead.

This is the outcome of an audience granted the junior parliamentarians on Tuesday, January 9 by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE.

Meeting with the Minister, the young parliamentarians said they had come to get detailed knowledge of the activities and actions carried out within the Ministry of Public Service.

This meeting thus resulted in the imminent setting up of a MINFOPRA / young parliamentarian exchange platform, which will allow these young parliamentarians to submit their complaints.

Key issues discussed in the audience was youth employment to which Minister LE urged the young parliamentarians to encourage their peers to seize the opportunities available to them both in the public service and the private sector.

“Anything is possible; you just have to be bold, apply for jobs by yourself and don’t give in to easy routes. Only merit prevails for admission to the various competitive examinations leading to employment in the public service,” Minister LE reassured the young parliamentarians.

The youth were also presented the various innovations in place at the Ministry of Public Service geared at satisfying users, key among them the digitization of public service administration and the extension of the conduct of oral tests for the various administrative examinations at the level of departmental headquarters.

Satisfied with what they had been presented, the young parliamentarians hoped the new platform set up will help them establish strong links between the youth the ten regional delegations of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms. Returning to their various regions, the young parliamentarians promised to launch awareness campaigns on the merits of the newly created platform.

