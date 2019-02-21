Cameroon:Gunmen kidnap journalist in Bamenda

The President of the North West chapter Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists Ambe Macmillian was on Thursday kidnapped in Bamenda, sources have confirmed.

Close sources to the journalist say he was picked up in Bamenda at 2:30PM around Foncha street where he lives by the gunmen who arrived on a bike before he was taken away.

Sources say the armed men have since ferried him to Bafut where he is in their keeping though the exact location has not been disclosed.

Ambe Macmillan is equally the Secretary General of the North West chapter of the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union and producer of the program The Lamp streamed on Youtube.