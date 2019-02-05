Cameroon:Gunshots, blackout open day one of Ambazonia lockdown

The much talked about Ambazonia lockdown went into full force today across some cities and villages in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

As usual, the day has been characterised by exchange of fire between security forces and separatist fighters, local sources report.

In Tiko, at the entrance to the South West region of Cameroon, activities were very timid with very few bikes and taxis moving in the early hours of the morning but picked up steam as the day wore through.

Further at Mutengene, it was rather a mixed atmosphere with a timid pace of activities while a few gunshots were heard around the “quarter rubber” neighbourhood.

In Buea, the entrance of the town was swept in a complete lockdown from Mile 14 through to Molyko as shops remained closed as while the streets remained deserted. However, there was a lease of life further up town as shops were open around Bongo Square right up to Buea Town.

Driving out of Buea, precisely around Muea, there were exchange of fire between security forces and separatist fighters in Liongo village as well as the Wokaka new layout, sources said.

Muyuka was equally on lockdown as gushots were heard throughout the morning and equally resumed later in the day, our sources said.

Further in Kumba, sources say most parts of the city are locked down compounded by the fact that the town has been in total black out.

In Bamenda, the lockdown was effective in most parts of the city with gunshots heard around Ntaruru though no cit has been quiet for the rest of the day.

In Ndu, sources talk of a dead town following a military operation last night aborted by heavy rains that forced the soldiers to retreat.

In summary, the lockdown was respected in some parts of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon while others went ahead with business as usual.