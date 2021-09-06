Cameroon:Health Minister raises alarm on circulation of fake drugs

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned the population to be vigilant as fake drugs are circulating in the market.

Among the drugs are fake versions of the Cyotec and Imilux which were recently smuggled into the market, the Minister of Public Health alerted in a noted on August 25.

“Two confirmed falsified batches of Cytotec, a drug used among others in the treatment of duodenal and gastric ulcers, as well as the artificial induction of labour, and a confirmed non-compliant batch of Imilux, an antibiotic used for the treatment of various infections are in circulation in Cameroon”, the Public Health Minister warned.

The products are also circulating in Ghana, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two falsified batches of drugs present variable data, in terms of serial number and expiration date, fabricated in fake laboratories.

The Minister of Public Health said tests carried out on these products have notably revealed the absence of any active pharmaceutical substance. Moreover, the real manufacturer, Pfizer has confirmed the products are fake and not produced by its laboratories.

Regarding the “batch confirmed non-compliant of Imilux”, the analysis carried out by the National Laboratory for the Quality Control of Medicines and Expertise (Lanacome) “revealed that the product, which is in the form of a soluble powder, not does not dissolve in water therefore presents a real danger for patients,”, indicates the Minister of Public Health said.

The alert comes after a previous alert issued on August 10 by the World Health Organisation on the circulation of two falsified batches of Cytotec (misoprostol) in 200 microgram tablets in Africa.