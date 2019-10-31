Cameroon:Health researchers acquire skills to Influence policy change

Health researchers drawn across the country have rounded off a two-day training aimed at empowering them on carrying out qualitative research that would influence policy change.

The training organised by the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation focused on health research methods which can build the capacity of young researchers in Cameroon.

« We want to make the researchers understand and make the difference between scientific thoughts and opinion. We also want to show them host hey can go from an idea, to a specific research question until the research protocol, » Dr. Louis Marie Kakdeu, Research Policy fellow at the Nkafu Policy Institute said.

Dr. Kakdeu who drilled the young researchers on the process of formulating a research question to a qualitative study design also stressed on the qualitative elements to include when designing a reesearch protocol.

Amongst the participants who attended the training were ten young researchers below 40 who are winners of the 2019 research grant launch earlier this year by the Foretia Foundation to promote health research and research-driven health policies in Cameroon.

« I am very passionate about research and I believe that the future is all about research. I have that burning desire to understand cardiovascular medicine deeper and go into research deeper. Sometimes, the difficulties we have is the means is to attain our objective …but this grant is a golden opportunity that will help me attain my objectives, » Dr Joshua Walinjom, one of the grant winners said.

A resident doctor of Cardiology at the faculty of medicine and Biomedical sciences, University of Yaoundé 1, Dr. Walinjom whose reearch project is titled “The Prevalence of left atrial strain in newly diagnosed hypertensive patients. Assessed by novel 2-dimensional speckle tracking.”said the the training has enlightened him to fine tune his research and i shoping for more ground-breaking research as he embarks on the field.

Other winners of the pioneer health research grants also made presentations on their various research topics and how they intend to go about them. Questions and answer sessions followed in which the facilitators helped the young researchers fine-tune their proposals before they go on to carry out their research.