Health workers in Yaounde have been drilled on the essentials in managing disasters as well as providing pre-hospital care to patients.

They were drilled during a five-day theoretical and practical session held in Yaounde, from November 8-12. The capacity building session which brought together over three dozens of health workers drilled them on carrying out useful action with diligence and precision out and within the hospital.

The session was carried out both theoretical and more practical training led by a pool of five Turkish trainers. The training modules covered among others the preparation and transport of patients by ambulance, techniques for moving patients without equipment, primary examination, management of incident scenes, etc.

The practical unfolded with the use of state-of-the-art equipment mobilized by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (Tika); a kit with tubing equipment, defibrillators, interconnected and human-responsive mannequins and torsos for advanced training. During these sessions, special emphasis was placed on the essential actions to be taken in an emergency in ambulances.

According to the Incident Manager No 1 at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Alain Georges Etoundi Mballa, the intense activities will optimize and refine practices in emergency services in particular.

The Incident Manager also indicated that the participants will now be used as focal points to train good practices to the various teams in charge of evacuation during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

On his part, Dr. Ebru Arae , Coordinator of the pool of Turkish trainers revealed five best participants will be selected to continue training in a large simulation center in Turkey alongside participants from eight other African countries in December 2021.