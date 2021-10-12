Cameroon:Health workers get better skills to boost Coronavirus vaccination

Health workers have acquired improved skills on ways to convince the population to adhere to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

They picked up the skills during a five-day workshop organised by the Ministry of Public Health, for staff of the various health districts in the Centre Region.

This training is part of the goal of the Ministry of Public Health to get at least 60 percent of the population vaccinated by January 2023, said Boukar Oumate, Secretary General ad interim and personal representative of the Minister of Public Health at the workshop.

As of September 22, 2021, figures from the Expanded Program on Immunization indicated that only 0.9 percent of the target population had already been vaccinated, hence the urgent need to give vaccination actors the necessary tools to convince and encourage targets, in order to meet the set targets.

To boost this drive, it is necessary health personnel who are deployed on the field have sufficient knowledge and skills to guarantee the safe and efficient administration of the various sera to improve on the vaccination figures, the Public Health SG said.

Thus, during the workshop coordinated by Dr Adjidja Amani, Deputy Director of Immunization, these actors were trained on service provision, communication (how to convince), logistics (how to transport vaccines) and management of side effects associated with vaccination. Two other training sessions are planned in the coming days for the Littoral and West regions with the constant support of CDC Africa and the GHSS (Global Health Systems Solution), partners of the ministry of public Health within the context of the vaccination against COVID-19.