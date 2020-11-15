Health workers in the North West Region are strengthening their capacities on better ways to identify and manage COVID-19 cases in order to stop transmission at health facilities.

They have been acquiring skills during a five-day workshop that kicked off at the weekend in Bamenda whose major aim is to properly implement Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures to ensure there is no further transmission to health care workers or to other patients and others in the healthcare facilities.

The five-day capacity building workshop brings together the 19 Infection Prevention and Control /Wash district teams across the North West region.

.According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, the North West Region ranks third in the number of health personnel infected by the COVID-19, with 122 cases, just behind the Littoral and the West Regions.

It is for this reason that the capacity-building workshop is being held, to train clinicians, public and community health actors on infection prevention and control (IPC), and case management in the context of COVID-19 so that they can replicate the trainings in the various health institutions and health districts; and also to ensure the continuity of health services that were interrupted by the crisis in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening the workshop last weekend in Bamenda, the North West Regional Delegate of Public , Dr Kingsley Che Soh called on participants to make grab every bit of knowledge on offer as they will be expected to pass it on to their various health districts as the region relies on them to avoid a second wave of the pandemic. He also extended gratitude to the team of experts from the World Health Organisation and stressed the training is the first is a series to come.