Cameroon:Health workers strengthen skills in COVID-19 response

Health workers from some 11 health districts across the Centre Region have strengthened their capacities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a one-week workshop organized by the Ministry of Public Health in partnership with Plan Cameroon, the health workers were drilled on the various stages involved in the response against the COVID-19 notably, sensitisation, testing, treatment as well as psychological care of patients with COVID-19.

Through various modules, experts drawn from the public health domain drilled the health workers how to provide care to patients at various stage of the pandemic.

With regard to sensitization, the health workers were urged to not to instill fear in the minds of persons who come for tests but rather breed confidence in hope in them even when they have tested positive of the virus.

It was equally an opportunity to look at ways of protecting health workers who are on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic as they were told to stay disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Minister of Public Health, the training which will be extended to other regions falls in line with the policy to decentralize the COVID-19 response strategy which enables each region.

This strategy put in place by government has enabled other regions to be able to carry out rapid tests as well as treat patients in their various regions. The strategy equally looks to get health workers closer to the communities in terms of sensitization against the pandemic. In the same line, rapid diagnostic kits as well as other protective materials have been sent to all the other regions as part of the move to decentralize the fight against the pandemic. The strategy now aims to reinforce the capacities of the health workers so they can better take the fight into the communities, the Ministry of Public Health reassured at the end of the workshop.