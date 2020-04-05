Health workers and medical experts have been hailed for their professionalism in saving lives and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda praised the medical workers while announcing the death of a doctor at the weekend in Douala due to the COVID-19.

Dr Michel Tchouamo died on Friday, April 3 after contracting the virus which was already at the fourth stage in his system.

“I would like to recognize in him a relentless professional who has worked tirelessly to ensure that patients and citizens can live healthy lives,” the Minister of Public Health said as he paid homage to the fallen doctor.

“Although he was not directly involved with the treatment of COVID-19 cases, I will like to put emphasis on the protection of health personnel,” Dr Malachie Manaouda stressed.

Last weekend’s tragic incident came just days after health workers of a medical facility in the West Region were quarantined after the detection of a case in the hospital.

All these incidents have led to increase calls for the protection of health workers as they go about handling the various COVID-19 cases.

This week, all health workers in the various medical facilities handling the COVID-19 cases in Douala will be screened and given better protection.

This decision was arrived at the weekend during a coordination meeting held at the Littoral Governor’s Office.

During the meeting, it was equally confirmed that a COVID-19 screening centre is effective at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala.

The Director of the hospital, Dr Louis Richard Njock confirmed all the equipment are in place to screen and deliver results of patients on the spot. He added that a special centre has been set up at the Gynaeco Obstetric Hospital to take care of severe COVID-19 cases.