Cameroon:HIV/AIDS free holiday campaign goes digital

About 600 peer educators have embarked on a one-month campaign to sensitise youths on the prevention of HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Diseases as well as COVID-19 during this holiday period.

They kicked off the activity on August 12 after they were effectively drilled on their role in fighting against these diseases as well as the use of some preventive kits which they will use on the field during the one-month sensitization campaign.

The activity is part of the 19th edition of the HIV/AIDS Free Holidays campaign at the esplanade of the African Synergy for the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This year’s edition is holding under the theme “HIV or COVID, you can protect yourself, stay alive!”as the peer educators move through neighbourhoods and other crowd pulling places to sensitise the population.

However, to equally make the campaign more effective, peer educators will equally be targeting youth, on social media platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp with well-tailored messages.

Focus of the campaign will be on youth between the ages of especially those between 14-24. According to the Ministry of Public Health, six out of every ten infections are most youth especially from the age group.

Launching the exercise, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou called on the peer educators to know their actions will help to save lives thus called on them to be committed in passing through the message as they embark on the field.

The HIV/AIDS Free Holiday campaign was first launched in 2003 by the First Lady, Chantal Biya and has as main aim to raise awareness on the prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, STDs and HIV/AIDS among youth.