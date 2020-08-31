Cameroon:How Africa eradicated wild poliovirus

Cameroon and 46 African countries were officially certified on August 25 as free from the wild poliovirus after years of vaccination and hard work put in place by experts, health workers and stakeholders.

With this historic milestone, five of the six WHO regions – representing over 90% of the world’s population – are now free of the wild poliovirus, moving the world closer to achieving global polio eradication.

“Ending wild polio virus in Africa is one of the greatest public health achievements of our time and provides powerful inspiration for all of us to finish the job of eradicating polio globally,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He also congratulated governments, health workers, community volunteers, traditional and religious leaders, and parents across the region who have worked together to kick wild polio out of Africa.

How it all started

When the chairperson of the African Regional Certification Commission, Professor Rose Leke handed over the report, conclusion and the wild poliovirus free certificate in Yaounde last Tuesday, it was reminiscent of the 1996 Yaounde declaration, when African Heads of States, meeting in Yaounde for the 32 Ordinary Session of the then OAU, signed a declaration to commit themselves to eradicate polio from Africa.

This came almost ten years after the 41 World Health Assembly when 166 members states endorsed a resolution to globally end polio by the year 2000.

Two years after the 1996 Yaounde declaration, the Africa Regional Certification Committee was set up by the WHO-Africa, with a mandate to oversee the certification process and serve as the only body to certify the African continent as free of the wild poliovirus.

Under the stewardship of Cameroon’s Professor Rose Leke, the ARCC, composed of 16 experts has met annually and even twice or thrice a year to review the complete documentation of selected countries as well as annual reports of all the 47 member states of the region.

The Framework for the Certification of Wild Poliovirus Eradication was endorsed by all 47 member states in October 2018 at the 68 session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa.

By August 2019, the region had completed one of the regional certification prerequisites by spending three consecutive years without detection of any wild poliovirus cases, in the presence of adequate surveillance, including high risk areas, while achieving good routine immunization coverage.

The ARCC thus was on the field in many countries to verify data and make recommendations on improvements to surveillance, immunization and data quality.

Thus, after rigorous investigation and meticulous data verification, the commission on June 18, 2020 accepted the documentation of the last four countries, in the region; Cameroon, Nigeria, South Sudan and Central African Republic. The updated annual report of the 47 member countries supporting their claim of maintaining their wild poliovirus-free status through sustaining certification-standard disease surveillance and improving immunization coverage.