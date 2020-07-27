Human Rights Watch has reiterated the call for targeted sanctions on members of the Cameroon military as well as armed separatist groups for atrocities committed in the Anglophone Regions.

In a report released on Monday, July 27, Human Rights Watch accuses Cameroon soldiers of attacking aa health facility in the North-West region as well as arbitrarily arresting seven health workers in the South-West but did not specify when this incidents occurred.

The report also accused separatists of killing at least six civilians, including a humanitarian worker and a teacher, since May 2020.

Based on media reports, the Human Rights report states at least 285 civilians have been killed in about 190 incidents since January 2020 in the North-West and South-West regions, where violence has been acute since late 2016, as separatists seek independence for the country’s minority Anglophone regions.

These atrocities have been taking place despite peace talks between the government and jailed leaders of the Ambazonia Interim Government (IG), a separatist group, on June 16, though other separatist groups did not take part in the talks.

““The talks between the government and separatist leaders should include ensuring respect for human rights and accountability for abuses,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “All parties to the talks should publicly commit to immediately end abuses against civilians and ensure that victims of abuses have access to effective remedies.”