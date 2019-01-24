Cameroon:Hundreds gather to mourn pregnant nurse killed in Kumbo

Hundreds of persons gathered yesterday in Kumbo, Bui Division of the North West region to pay their last respect to a nurse shot and killed last week on her way to work.

Fomonyuy Ornella Nyuymingka, a pregnant nurse was shot and killed on January 19 at Mbve-Kumbo provoking outrage in the locality. Locals have since accused soldiers of the Cameroon army for carying the act but it is still difficult to establish the facts.

Yesterday, family members, friends and colleagues of the medical corps came out in their numbers to bid farewell to the nurse as many carried placards denouncing the rampant killings that have been going on in Kumbo for the past weeks.

Medical and health personal are caught in the fighting been security forces and separatist fighters in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

In August 2018, a a man and his wife, both nurses were shot and killed in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West region, this amongst a series of violent acts carried out against medical personnel.