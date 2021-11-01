Cameroon:HYSACAM workers resume work after one-week strike

Workers of the waste management company, HYSACAM have gradually begun clearing the streets of some major cities of the filth witnessed in the past week.

First signs of work resumption were visible on the streets of Douala on Saturday, October 30 as the HYSACAM trucks were stationed at various junctions in some areas like Akwa, Bonaberi, Yassa etc where they were gradually cleaning the streets.

In Yaounde, trucks were equally seen around the Biyem Assi neighbourhood cleaning up some of the streets that had been blocked by waste.

The recent development comes as a sigh of relief to residents of Yaounde and Douala who have been facing difficulties managing waste.

For the past weeks, no neighourhood was spared in Yaounde and Douala after the HYSACAM workers grounded their tools.

In the Biyem Assi neighbourhood in Yaounde, the waste disposal cans were overwhelmed even forcing a portion of the road to be blocked by the spilled over waste.

Down at Efoulan, in the Yaounde III municipality, the light showers that fell on the city litred the waste around the neighbourhood as the population expressed fears of the health consequences.

“Some of the waste has been polluting the community waters we are using and we fear it might cause a heavy health problem in the long run in our community,” Madeleine Kiesseu, resident of the locality said.

Last Thursday, at the HYSACAM waste disposal camp in Nkolfoulou-Yaounde, the striking workers were sat observing the peaceful strike action. One of their representatives, Martial Mvondo said they were claiming three months unpaid salaries.

However, a spokesperson of HYSACAM, said the company and government had immediately engaged into talks to ensure their grievances are addressed and work effectively resumes.

After a week of activities grounded, the HYSACAM workers now have a hectic task to get rid of the accumulated piles of waste in various neighbourhoods in Douala and Yaounde.