Cameroonian appointed Bishop in US by Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Tuesday, March 2 appointed a Cameroonian, Msgr. Jerome Feudjio as Bishop of Saint Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

A priest of the Diocese, Msgr Jerome Feudjio was serving as Vicar General and Chancellor as Rector of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral.

His appointment was read out in Washington on Tuesday by the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

The 55-year old native of Dschang in the West Region of Cameroon, succeeds Bishop Herbert A. Bevard of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis on September 18, 2020.

The pope named now-Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington to serve as apostolic administrator.

In a statement welcoming the appointment of Msgr Feudjio, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, now former Apostolic Administrator said:

“I readily join the clergy, religious, and faithful of the Diocese of Saint Thomas in the Virgin Islands today in warmly welcoming Pope Francis’ appointment of Monsignor Jerome Feudjio as the sixth Bishop of this local Church. Bishop-Elect Jerome is no stranger to the people of the diocese. His long history of service and pastoral dedication to the people of this community of faith are well known and widely respected. He now begins a new chapter in his own life and in all of your lives as well. Please keep him in your prayers as he transitions into his new office as I am certain he will hold all of you securely in his daily prayers from this day forward.”

Bishop-elect Feudjio was born Sept. 30, 1955 in Fonakeukeu, Dschang, Cameroon. He graduated from St. Albert Catholic School in Dschang in 1967 and attended St. John College of the Christian Brothers of Quebec in Mbanga, Cameroon from 1968-1972 and received a degree in bookkeeping in 1972. He was postulant for the religious order, the Congregation of the Fathers of the Sacred Heart in 1972 and attended Saint Apostles Seminary of the Fathers of the Sacred Heart in Otelé, Cameroon from 1972-1975, and the Major Seminary of Nkolbison in Yaoundé, Cameroon from 1975-1979. He travelled to the United States in 1980 and has since witnessed a meteoric rise in his journey.

The St. Thomas is a suffragan diocese of the Archdiocese of Washington which is home to over 655,000 Catholics, 139 parishes and 91 Catholic schools.