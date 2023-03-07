Cameroonian Artist Sabrina Love Breaks Youtube Records

It only took her three weeks to reach the one million views mark on the streaming social media.

In the top 5 most listened to Cameroonian songs on YouTube at the moment is ‘Johnny’. This is the track released on February 3rd by Cameroonian artist Sabrina Love. The song is a mix of Afro and soul rhythms where the artist bathes her audience in a thought of love with a touch of dream, a song true to her style: melancholy, love and education.

The video comes two years after her collaboration with Congolese music legend Koffi Olomidé on the legendary track “Abele“, which brought her to the public eye.

In just a few years on the professional scene, Sabrina Love began to attract outside attention. In 2023, she was the only Cameroonian artist invited to Lagos, Nigeria, for the Suncity Mvp Awards, alongside such giants as Davido, Burna Boy and Tem’s.

‘Johnny” is just from registerng 1,303,602 views on YouTube. The song, written, recorded and mixed by Mayhem Creatives, evolves around the theme of love and betrayal. This theme of deception is one of the reasons for the track’s success, with more than 2,100 comments already posted.

« First time hearing the song made me think back about my insecurities and how i wished someone would accept me when i myself don’t accept myself whole always feeling delusional that someone likes me when not and cant see if there really is someone who did because i have too many scar from bullying and expectation », muhammed_emin44kanalci.