Cameroonian Basketball Player, Joël Embid, Choses To Play With France

The current NBA top scorer, in the regular season, is on the path to get the French nationality.

The 28 years old is on the move of changing his nationality. The 100% Cameroonian, Joël Embiid wants to become French.

The news sounded like a bomb in the landscape of Cameroonian basketball and in the ears of those who loved him Nationwide. It was a gunshot to the Cameroon Basketball Federation who always had aspirations of having the Philadelphia pivot defend his fatherland.

Long cajoled by the French Basketball Federation, the Joël Embiid case divided the French for a while. Some players were campaigning for his presence with the Blues, but others like Tony Parker, Evan Fournier and Edwin Jackson were totally against it. But that was in 2018.

Now that the Cameroonian has become one of the best players in the NBA, he is now unanimous in France. And for this season, the Cameroonian could be elected MVP (Most Valuable Player).

Joël Embiid playing for a country rather that of his fatherland is not a novelty to Cameroon. Be it in basketball or other sports, Cameroon has lost a lot of talents. A situation which questions the sports policy of our nation and what is done to avoid a situation.