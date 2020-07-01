Personalities › Success Story

Cameroonian-born Alain Nkontchou new Board Chair of Ecobank Group

Published on 01.07.2020 at 17h24 by journalduCameroun

Alain Nkontchou, new Board Chair of ETI (c) copyright

Cameroonian-Born Alain Nkontchou is the new Board Chair of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI.

He was promoted to that position Tuesday June 30 during the 32nd General Assembly meeting of the pan-African conglomerate that took place in Lagos, Nigeria.

Alain Nkontchou replaces Nigerian-born Emmanuel Ikazoboh who has held that position since 2014.

Before his appointment, Alain Nkontchou was the Executive Director of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

He is equally co-founder of Enko Capital, an asset management company that is focused on investing in opportunities across the African continent through platforms.

