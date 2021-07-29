Personalities › Success Story

Cameroonian-born, Dr Basile Njei awarded America’s Most Honored Doctors 2021

Published on 29.07.2021 at 16h33 by journal du Cameroun

Dr Basile Njei (c) copyright
Cameroonian US-based Gastroenterology Specialist, Dr. Basile Njei has been recognized for his professional excellence and performance.

 

He has been listed in the highly selective and coveted America’s Most Honored Doctors 2021 for his outstanding performance in gastroenterology.

According to the American website, americanregistry.com, Dr Basile is a first-rate medical practitioner with over 13 years of experience.

The son of the North West region of Cameoon has always been a ‘genius’. He was among the five best students at the GCE Advanced level back in the days when he sat for the official exam.

Dr Basile Njei’s award (c) copyright

He obtained his PhD in medical sciences with honors from the University of Yaounde I and was awarded the prestigious British Commonwealth/Chevenning scholarship to pursue public health training at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.

After completing his Masters in Public Health, his journey continued with a residency training at the University of Connecticut and in Gastroenterology/Hepatology at Yale University.

His clinical interests include viral hepatitis, complications of liver cirrhosis, portal hypertension, NAFLD and Liver Cancer.

In addition to the America’s Most Honored Doctor 2021 award, Dr. Njei has been recognized with several awards including the Howard Levine-MD Science Award, ACG Fellow-in-Training Award, AASLD Fellow Travel Award, AASLD Young Investigator Award and the Samuel Kushlan Award for Excellence in Research during GI Fellowship at Yale.

