Cameroonian Born Flavien Kouatcha Amidst 50 Finalists of Africa Business Heroes

The long awaited list of the top 50 African finalists from the 21,000 submissions received from 54 African countries is finally over.

For this edition, a Cameroonian is in the running. Flavien Kouatcha Simo is an engineer by training. Passionate about agriculture and committed to the development of Africa, Flavien runs an agricultural company that designs and manufactures aquaponic units for individuals and professionals wishing to produce large-volume organic food as close as possible to sales areas.

The latter accumulates prizes and awards. Between the Entrepreneurship Award and the Digital Champion award for agriculture, this passionate entrepreneur of private initiative gave up the security of a well-paid job to develop a method that could allow farmers to achieve maximum returns.

For the 2022 award, the top 50 heroes represent 18 countries and 14 sectors. They are 42% women, 10% Francophone and 60% operate in rural areas. They represent some of the most impactful businesses operating on the continent.

“We are delighted to see that, this year, all countries and regions of Africa are represented in the competition and that the participants are more diverse than ever. More than 21,000 entrepreneurs from all sectors, genders, and ages entered the competition and it is very encouraging”.

“The 50 ABH 2022 finalists are a testament to the tremendous potential and talent that exists in Africa. We look forward to showcasing them and providing them with the support they need to grow and have a positive impact on their businesses and communities,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Head of Partnerships and Programs, Africa’sBusiness Heroes.

The top 20 will be announced at the end of August. Finally, the top 10 will be announced in October, before the grand finale where each of these top ten will present their project live to international business celebrities to win their share of the USD 1.5 million prizes.