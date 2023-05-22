Cameroonian Born Francis Ngannou Joins American PFL

The video made by Francis Ngannou to make official his arrival at the Professional Fighters League (PFL) was published this Monday, May 15 on his Twitter account.

It is now official. Cameroonian world heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the UFC in 2021 after his victory over American Stipe Miocic has decided to join Professional Fighters League (PFL). An American league launched in 2018 by an American investor who made his fortune in venture capital.

This news did not go unnoticed in the American press. The New York Times even revealed a few snippets of the contract that now links Francis Ngannou to the PFL. The two parties have agreed on a multi-fight deal that gives Francis Ngannou the opportunity to step into the ring in 2023 for an English boxing fight, probably against a top ten fighter.

It is only in 2024 that Francis Ngannou will return to the octagon for his MMA comeback. In theory, such a deal is unheard of in MMA. But it is known that the Cameroonian wanted to make an exhibition fight in English boxing without however abandoning MMA. This ambition to migrate between MMA and English boxing was never validated by his former league, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which he left earlier this year after an arm wrestling match.

The New York daily also reports that Francis Ngannou’s arrival at the PFL is also economic, as the fighter has made it known that he will be paid much more than he was making in the UFC. For the moment it is difficult to make a comparison as no figures have been given. However, it is no secret that the PFL is breaking the bank to attract big fighters to compete with the UFC. Before Francis Ngannou, it was the promising Franco-Cameroonian Cedric Doumbe, eleven times world kick-boxing champion, who turned down the UFC’s offer to join the PFL.