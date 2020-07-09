Cameroonian-born Jules Ngankam appointed Chief Executive Officer of AGF

Published on 09.07.2020 at 08h30 by journalduCameroun

Cameroonian-born Jules Ngankam is the new Acting Chief Executive Officer of the African Guarantee Fund for small and medium sized enterprises AGF, the financial institution has announced.

According to a release announcing leadership transition at the AGF, Jules Ngankam takes over from Felix Bikpo, an Ivorian as new Acting Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the company as of July 1, 2020.

The latter, pioneer CEO of AGF who decided to retire from that position which he occupied for nine years has in turn been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Before Jules Ngankam’s appointment as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the African Guarantee Fund, he served as the company’s Deputy CEO.

Jules Ngankam joined the African Guarantee Fund in 2013 as Chief Finance Officer and was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer by the Board on April 20, 2017.

He has over 15 years of experience in banking and financial services with leading financial institutions.

Prior to joining the Company, the Cameroonian statistician and economist worked for over 8 years at Barclays Capital, the investment banking division of Barclays PLC, in various roles including rates strategist, rates trader and treasury vice-president.

He is a graduate of ENSAE in statistics and economics and of ESSEC Business School in business administration.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Applied Mathematics obtained at the University of Paris Dauphine in France.

The African Guarantee Fund is a financial institution which contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa by enabling small and medium sized enterprises have increased access to financing.

It is based in Nairobi, Kenya.