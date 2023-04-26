Cameroonian Born Martins And Singuila In Search Of Love

This is one of the lyrics of the new hit that the two artists have just delivered. A sound entitled ‘C’est foutu’.

A break-up that hurts. It is ruined. This is the situation in which Martins brings us in 3 minutes 48 seconds in a featuring with Singuila. In a rhythm faithful to their love style, the two artists take their audience through a romance singing about man’s lack of seriousness, his repeated lies which made him lose his sweetheart and he now realizes what a treasure she is, “Baby I ruined everything. You were there for real, but I was playing. Now I realize that you were a treasure. This time it’s ruined.”

Despite the rejection, Mr. Love, as he is often called, wants to believe that nothing is ruined and is not discouraged from trying to get a second chance, “I only dream about you. In my eyes, there’s only you. I die every day because you’re away from me. How many blunders, how many tears oohoo. Come back to me oh, uuhh. I know I left you, it was out of pride; listen baby, out of ego, I hurt you, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry for that. I’d give my body, my heart and my soul to do it all over again” they can sing.

It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to win her back.