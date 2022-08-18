Cameroonian Born Mercy Tembon Appointed Vice President Of The World Bank

The latter will officially take office on September 1, 2022, in Washington DC and will also hold the post of Secretary General.

Mercy Miyang Tembon has just been promoted to the position of Vice President and Secretary General of Bretton Woods institution .

The information was made public by Bangladesh Post, which reveals that her mandate in the country will expire on August 30, 2022 and that she will take up her new position from September 1, 2022, within the Group of the World Bank in Washington DC.

The news of his appointment was welcomed on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, by Barrister Akere Muna on his Twitter account: “his intellectual and professional prowess is matched only by his discretion”, said the former President of the Pan-African Union lawyers.

Before this new stage in her career, Mercy Miyang Tembon was the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan since June 30, 2019.

“Honored to have been a part of Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey over the past three years,” she said as she bid farewell to her former aides.

The Cameroonian joined the World Bank in 2000 as an education specialist and has since held senior positions in various countries. Before accepting this assignment, Tambon served as Country Director for the South Caucasus (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia) in the Europe and Central Asia region. She was also the World Bank Country Manager for Burundi as well as for Burkina Faso in the Africa region.

Tambon holds a Ph.D. in Economics of Education from the University of London, England. Before joining the World Bank, she was a research fellow at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex in the UK. She is the author of several publications on issues of education, gender, and economic growth.