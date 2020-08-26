Cameroon’s Maurice Kengne elected judge at Int’l Tribunal for Law of Sea

53-year-old Cameroonian-born diplomat, Prof Maurice Kengne Kamga has been elected as member of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in Hamburg, Germany for a nine-year term of office.

The international jurist was elected Monday August 24 alongside six others as judges of the intergovernmental organization in the first round of voting by the State’s Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of Sea, UNCLOS.

The 53-year old is reported to be a seasoned bilingual diplomat, Minister Plenipotentiary and an accomplished academician with over 25years of experience in the practice and teaching of International Law in general and international Justice in particular.

Having devoted a substantial part of his research works to the international law of the sea, notably after being designated as the ninth recipient of the Hamilton S. Amerasinghe endowment for the law of the sea in 1994, he developed a proven expertise in the highly technical domain of international law, notably in the delimitation of maritime boundaries.

Prof Maurice Kengene Kamga is a holder of a PhD in external relations, obtained at the International Relation’s Institutes of Cameroon, IRIC and of a second PhD in international law of the sea obtained at l’institut des Hautes etudes internationals of Geneva in Switzerland.

Before his election as judge of sea tribunal, Prof Maurice Kengne was Secretary of the International Court of Justice, a position he held for over 12years.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is an intergovernmental body set up by UNCLOS.

It has 21 judges who hold nine-year terms, with a third of the members replaced every three years.