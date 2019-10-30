Cameroonian Catholic priest commits suicide in France

Rev Father Antoine De Padoue Chonang, Roman Catholic priest of the Douala Archdiocese has reportedly taken away his life in St Marcellin, France, France’ Mgr Xavier Malle I has announced.

According to a statement issued Monday October 28 by Mgr Xavier Malle I, Bishop of Gap, France, Rev Father Antoine De Padoue Chonang committed suicide Monday October 28, 2019 in Marcellin, a town in France.

“It’s with deep grief that I announce to you the death of Father Antoine De Padoue Chonang, priest of the Douala Archdiocese. He killed himself this morning in Marcellin” Mgr Malle I said.

The statement indicates that the man of God has been on mission in the Diocese of Gap, France for the past four years when he left Cameroon.

Reports say though Mgr Samuel Kleda, Bishop of Douala who sent him to Gap ordered for his return since August 2016 for another mission, the prelate was unwilling to come back to Cameroon.

For now, nothing has filtered as to why Father Antoine Chonang could have killed himself, though reports say he was under medical treatment.