Cameroonian Dieudonné Evou Mekou installed as President of BDEAC

Cameroonian Dieudonné Evou Mekou, appointed last April as president of the Development Bank of Central African States BDEAC was installed in his new position on Saturday 18 June in Libreville.

The General Assembly of the Development Bank of Central African States ”BDEAC” met in extraordinary session on 18 June 2022 at the Bank’s headquarters in Brazzaville, Congo, under the chairmanship of Nicole Jeanine Lydie ROBOTY, Gabon’s Minister of Economy and Recovery.

In his speech, the new President of the Bank, Dieudonné EVOU MEKOU, expressed his gratitude to the highest authorities of CEMAC for their vote and trust. He promised in return to make BDEAC an institution of which the Community will be more than proud and which will be entirely at the service of financing the development needs of each Member State in accordance with the missions assigned to this Bank by the founding fathers.

Dieudonné EVOU MEKOU has a high level of leadership in banking management and a deep knowledge of the local and international financial environment. He is thus well equipped to pursue the transformation of the Bank and to implement an efficient resource raising strategy on the sub-regional and international financial markets for the financing of development projects.

Prior to his appointment to this position, he was Vice-Governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and also held the positions of Deputy Managing Director of Crédit Lyonnais Cameroun and Managing Director of the Caisse Autonome d’Amortissement du Cameroun .