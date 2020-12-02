Culture › Books

Happening now

Cameroonian Djaili Amal wins prestigious French Literary Prize

Published on 02.12.2020 at 18h10 by journal du Cameroun

Djaili Amadou Amal (c) copyright

Cameroonian novelist Djaili Amadou Amal has won one of the most prestigious French Literary Prize dubbed Prix Goncourt des lycéens 2020 with her book Les impatientes published on September 4 in France.

The forty-five-year old was awarded the literary prize Wednesday December 2 after he book was chosen by two thousand secondary school students aged between 15 and 18 in France after reading.

Les impatientes is a 300 page novel that presents the plight of women in the Northern parts of Cameroon and barriers that prevent them to live up to their full potentials.

It is the republished version of Munyal, les larmes de la patience published in 2017 in Cameroon which earned Djaili Amal the Orange book prize in Africa first edition in 2019 and the Pan African literary prize the same year.

The same book missed the most prestigious French Literary prize Goncout 2020 which was awarded to Hervé Le Tellier’s Anomalie.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top