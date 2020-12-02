Cameroonian Djaili Amal wins prestigious French Literary Prize

Cameroonian novelist Djaili Amadou Amal has won one of the most prestigious French Literary Prize dubbed Prix Goncourt des lycéens 2020 with her book Les impatientes published on September 4 in France.

The forty-five-year old was awarded the literary prize Wednesday December 2 after he book was chosen by two thousand secondary school students aged between 15 and 18 in France after reading.

Les impatientes is a 300 page novel that presents the plight of women in the Northern parts of Cameroon and barriers that prevent them to live up to their full potentials.

It is the republished version of Munyal, les larmes de la patience published in 2017 in Cameroon which earned Djaili Amal the Orange book prize in Africa first edition in 2019 and the Pan African literary prize the same year.

The same book missed the most prestigious French Literary prize Goncout 2020 which was awarded to Hervé Le Tellier’s Anomalie.