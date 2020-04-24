Cameroonian doctor dies of Coronavirus in Gabon

Published on 24.04.2020 at 17h04 by journalduCameroun

Tanguy De Dieu Tchantchou, a Cameroonian born doctor living in Gabon has died of Coronavirus, reports have confirmed.

According to reports, Dr Tanguy De Dieu Tchantchou died Thursday April 23 at the Libreville military hospital, HIAA where he practiced as a surgeon.

Sources say he died three weeks after his admission in that hospital.

Dr Tanguy did his studies in general medicine in Libreville, Gabon, after which he went to Dakar in Senegal where he specialized in Obstetric gynaecology.

During the World Congress of endoscopic surgery in gynaecology in April 2018 in Yaounde, the late Cameroonian doctor had been designated best young surgeon.

His passing away brings the total number of Coronavirus victims in Gabon to two.