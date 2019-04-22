Cameroonian doctor killed by rebels in DR Congo

A member of the World Health Organisation working in the Democratic Republic of Congo was on Friday April 19 killed during an attack by rebels.

Cameroonian-born Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Mouzoko Kiboung was killed during an attack on the Butembo hospital, an epicentre of the ebola epidemic in the East region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Worl Health Organisation said.

“Today we lost one of our very own: Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, an epidemiologist deployed in the #Ebola response in #DRC, during a hospital attack in Butembo. We grieve together with his family during this difficult time,”the Director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Today we lost one of our very own: Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, an epidemiologist deployed in the #Ebola response in #DRC, during a hospital attack in Butembo.

We grieve together with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dJ52VL64Yn — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2019

The Mayor of Butembeo Sylvain Kanyamanda has since attributed the attack to the Mai Mai armed militia group who opened fire on the hospital, also injuring several persons.