Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroonian doctor killed by rebels in DR Congo

Published on 22.04.2019 at 02h12 by Journalducameroun

Doctor Valery Mouzoko was killed when armed men opened fire on a hospital (All rights reserved)

A member of the World Health Organisation working in the Democratic Republic of Congo was on Friday April 19 killed during an attack by rebels.

Cameroonian-born Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Mouzoko Kiboung was killed during an attack on the Butembo hospital, an epicentre of the ebola epidemic in the East region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Worl Health Organisation said.

“Today we lost one of our very own: Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, an epidemiologist deployed in the response in , during a hospital attack in Butembo. We grieve together with his family during this difficult time,”the Director of the WHO,  Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

The Mayor of Butembeo Sylvain Kanyamanda  has since attributed the attack to the Mai Mai armed militia group who opened fire on the hospital, also injuring several persons.

Tags : | |



READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top