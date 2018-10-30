Cameroonian Entrepreneur Dencia, shines light on breast cancer

Cameroonian singer and entrepreneur, Reprudencia Sonkey, known by her stage name as Dencia, is shinning light on breast cancer and urging young girls to go for early screening.
Taking to her Instagram platform, Dencia, who is also the inventor of a skin lightening cream, called Whitenicious, said she discovered her first breast ump at the age of 12 and was lucky to undergo a breast lump removal surgery almost immediately.
Hear her:
“MY RIGHT BREAST STORY
“When I was 12 going on 13, I was seating in my dormitory room in CPC Bali (Cameroon) when an older girl who was about 18 “Belinda”was discussing her breast lump removal surgery, My skinny ass had big breast & as I heard the story, I immediately touched my breasts and realized my right breast had something extra in it, I went to the nurse who sent me home immediately.”
“I’m lucky to be raised by a grandma who was very hands on with my health, things went so fast & I was ready for surgery with Dr Ashu in Yaounde, Cameroon.”
“When the surgery was done it was risky because two Doctors operated on me at the same time Nose,throat and breast. The next thing was testing the lump for cancerous cells. That was my first time hearing about cancer, I remember taking the big ass lump to the lab and it was tested, thank God it was just a big ass lump.”
“I write this because a lot of young girls like me in boarding schools away from their parents need older girls like Belinda to tell their story so young girls like me can learn and action is taken fast. A lot of girls don’t get lucky, some end up with cancerous lump which can turn into CANCER. You are never too young and never too old, let’s be our sister’s keeper, I was just a curious young girl, a lot of girls aren’t that curious.”
It should be recalled that in Cameroon, over 2,500 cases of breast cancer are detected each year and 70 to 80% of the people affected by this pathology are detected at very advanced stages called metastatic.
The revelation was made by some experts in Oncology Care and Support recently, at the start of the annual Breast Cancer Prevention Communication Campaign called “Pink October”.