Cameroonian Entrepreneur Dencia, shines light on breast cancer

Cameroonian singer and entrepreneur, Reprudencia Sonkey, known by her stage name as Dencia, is shinning light on breast cancer and urging young girls to go for early screening.

Taking to her Instagram platform, Dencia, who is also the inventor of a skin lightening cream, called Whitenicious, said she discovered her first breast ump at the age of 12 and was lucky to undergo a breast lump removal surgery almost immediately.

Hear her:

“MY RIGHT BREAST STORY



“When I was 12 going on 13, I was seating in my dormitory room in CPC Bali (Cameroon) when an older girl who was about 18 “Belinda”was discussing her breast lump removal surgery, My skinny ass had big breast & as I heard the story, I immediately touched my breasts and realized my right breast had something extra in it, I went to the nurse who sent me home immediately.”