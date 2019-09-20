Cameroonian Fadimatou Simo wins 2019 Commonwealth Point of Light Award

Fadimatou Simo, a Cameroonian who, is founder of the Young African Aviation Professional Oraganisation, YAAPA has been conferred the 2019 Commonwealth Point of Light Award by the Queen of England.

Fadimatou Simo received her award today at the British Residence from His Excellency Rowan James Laxton, UK High Commissioner to Cameroon.

The award acknowledges her exceptional voluntary services that have created opportunities for young people to forge careers in aviation.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Rowan James Laxton underscored Fadimatou’s efforts in supporting and encouraging young women and underprivileged children engaged in the aviation industry.

“Her work is a shining example of the impact that dedicated and skilled volunteers can make to brighten people’s lives,” HE Rowa Laxton said.

On her part, Fadimatou Simo said “receiving this award makes my team of volunteers and myself proud and determined to do more outreach and raise more awareness to youths…”

Fadimatou Simo is the third Cameroonian to receive the award, following in the footsteps of Noela Lyonga and Dr George Bwelle.

The Point of Light award is the second she receives this year after the High Flyer Award was conferred to her in June by the International Air Transport Association, IATA in Seoul, South Korea.

The Point of Light Award is an initiative that recognises outstanding volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations each week in the two years following the Commonwealth summit for making a difference and inspiring others in their communities and beyond.

In 2014, Fadimatou Simo created the Young African Aviation Professional organisation which has reportedly helped over 10,000 young people, hosts career events, visits and mentorships programmes where young people can meet professionals in the aviation industry.

As part of its outreach programme, she and her team of volunteers launched the Youth Aviation Forum for Africa in 2016, initiated the Heleta Aviation Scholarship Programme to encourage underprivileged children in rural areas of Africa to consider aviation as a future career choice and the YAAPA Act For Change that supports the construction and furnishing of classrooms from local materials in villages.

Fadimatou Simo joined the Cameroon Airlines Company in 2010 as the first female senior staff with the aim to raise awareness of aviation as a potential career, particularly in those communities which may not ordinarily be exposed to aviation.