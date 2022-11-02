Cameroonian Fai Collins Seems Unprepared For  2022 World Cup

A few weeks before the start of the World Cup, the right-side player has not played a high-level match for weeks now.

Far from the stadia because of the Saudi Arabian championship halting, Fai Collins does not reassure. The right-back whose game is decried as monotonous has only played eight games this year. Worse still, he has not known the top level for months.

Even if in popular imagery, he enjoys a good appreciation, Fai Collins no longer shines with his speed and pugnacity as during the 2017 Afcon. Not very surprising; a player keeps in shape by going up against high-caliber opponents or simply playing in a high-level competitive environment. This is far from the case for Fai Collins with the Saudi Pro League.

At the right-back position for example, where plays Fai Collins (30), Enzo Tchato (19), Sacha Boey (22), and Olivier Mbaizo (25) seem to be better than him. Enzo Tchato for example enjoys a starting spot with Montpellier in France as well as Sacha Boey with Galatasaray in Turkey; two championships well above that of Saudi Arabia.

In this position, Cameroon has a lot of work to do regarding the opponents the team will have at the 2022 World Cup. Whether it is Serbia, Switzerland, or even Brazil, the Cameroonian defense will have its work cut out for it in front of players like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Shaqiri, Vini Junior, or even Neymar. It would then be difficult to see how a player losing momentum, and not having enough playing time, could cope. The coach nevertheless reassured us that he has the secret…