Cameroonian female referee shortlisted among 156 for 2023 FIFA WWC

Cameroonian Carine Atezambong Fomo has been shortlisted among one hundred and fifty-six of her peers from other countries to the post of assistant referee for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for Australia and New Zealand.

Ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand, the world football governing body has just released the names of one hundred and fifty-six referees and assistant referees shortlisted to intervene during the competition.

Cameroon’s thirty-six year old Carine Atezambong Fomo is among nineteen referees from African countries.

Before getting to this, Carine and the others will have to participate in the ROAD TO AUS/NZL project at the end of which the best will be selected for the world football jamboree.

It is worth mentioning that during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, no Cameroonian referee was represented in France.