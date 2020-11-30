Cameroonian fined for outraging public decency in Northern Ireland

Published on 30.11.2020 at 19h11 by journal du Cameroun

A 26-year-old Cameroonian national identified as Fabrece Nguegoub has been fined after he was spotted masturbating in public on his first day in Northern Ireland.

According to Northern Ireland based media, Fabrece Nguegoub was seen masturbating with his trousers around his ankles as he walked through a housing estate on the outskirts of the city.

A photograph was taken of him and authorities notified. Fabrece was then arrested on October 15 and detained.

Thereafter, he was presented before the Belfast Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent behaviour.

Fabrece’ defence solicitor, Stewart Ballentine stressed his client made an immediate admission.

“He accepts his behaviour was totally unacceptable and may have caused offence, but that wasn’t his intention,” the lawyer said as reported by NewsLetter.

The lawyer went further to disclose that his client suffers from mental health issues.

“He suffers from mental health problems, he said he had started to urinate and then followed on from that”.

The lawyer added that Fabrece had travelled from his native Cameroon to stay with his sister in the Republic of Ireland.

“He then made his way north to Belfast on this particular day,” The lawyer said.

At the end of the hearing, the District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed a £150 fine, with the defendant to serve three days in custody for any non-payment.